PM urges PDM to put off rallies as hospitals see 40pc occupancy

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that if the current coronavirus trends persist, healthcare facilities could be overwhelmed and appealed to the opposition to postpone their public rallies as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) vowed to defy authorities and hold their planned anti-government power show in Lahore this Sunday.

“It (the rally) will make no difference to the government whatsoever. But the people’s lives will be put at risk,” Khan remarked after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 in Islamabad.

Khan said the coronavirus spreads where the public gathers and added that 64 per cent of Multan’s hospital beds allocated for coronavirus patients are occupied following the PDM’s rally there. He explained the fallout after a gathering is seen after a lag of about 10 days. He also said about 40 per cent of the beds nationwide were occupied.

His warning came as the country saw 56 coronavirus deaths — 36 of whom were on ventilators — and 3,138 people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Thursday, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

Punjab province, where the PDM’s most recent rallies have been held, have seen the most deaths in the same period, followed by Sindh. Across the country, 357 ventilators were occupied. Multan leads the country in vents occupancy at 64 per cent, followed by Islamabad 48 per cent, Peshawar 38 per cent and Lahore 36 per cent. Similarly, the highest percentage of occupied oxygen beds was seen in Islamabad 61 per cent, Rawalpindi 55 per cent, Peshawar 51 per cent and Multan 48 per cent, respectively.

Citing the Multan figure, Khan advised the opposition to postpone their gatherings for “two to three months” for the protection of the people. He also held a mask and appealed to the people to wear them in public to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the winter season.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the wedding halls, restaurants and schools had been shut down as part of efforts to control the pandemic. “We have also taken the religious scholars on board to ensure compliance of SOPs at the mosques.”

Khan recalled that the nation fully observed the SOPs and demonstrated “great discipline” during the first wave of the virus which saved the country from the devastating effects witnessed in neighbouring countries. “We need to observe the same precautions now to protect lives and livelihoods,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s intervention came as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz took out a motorcade from Jati Umra and visited various spots in Lahore, where she made several addresses to supporters and made “personal invitations as a daughter of Lahore” to them to defy bans and the threat of administrative action and converge on the Minar-e-Pakistan venue “come rain or storms”.

When asked by reporters about the PDM’s threat of resignations, Maryam said her party had not even formally asked its lawmakers to resign yet and even then so many have handed in their papers to the party leadership. However, she said the PML-N will ask its lawmakers for their resignations after the December 13 rally.

In Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told reporters that the PPP’s lawmakers in the province would immediately resign if ordered by the party leadership. “We carry around resignations in our pockets,” he added.

Back in Islamabad, following the Prime Minister’s appeal, information minister Shibli Faraz excoriated the “self-serving” opposition in a media briefing, where he showed past video clips of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari criticising each other. “Those who celebrated [Zulfikar] Bhutto’s execution are sitting together today,” Faraz said.

“Their meetings show how selfish these people are,” Faraz added. “Even in the coronavirus situation, they do not care. These are selfish people who have endangered the health of the people. They have become so blinded by the lure of power that they do not care about the people.”

He also dared the opposition to hand in their resignations as “we will not be intimidated by their blackmail”.

Earlier in the day, other PTI mouthpieces also had plenty to say about the resignations. Railways minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad insisted the opposition parties’ resignations would not damage the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and in his typical fashion, predicted that there would be good news for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the current month.

Rashid said all members of the PML-N would “never resign from assemblies” and a “new group” would emerge in the party. He also launched an attack on PDM chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman who he said was “focusing on Islamabad instead of Islam”. “There were no chances of Fazlur Rehman becoming the Prime Minister of the country even if all political leaders were no more in the world.”