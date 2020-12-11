Rain likely today

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in the capital during the next 24 hours.

A deep westerly wave present over western parts of the country which would likely to affect most parts of the country from Friday and may persist in upper parts till Saturday, the Pakistan Met office reported. However rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.