No let-up in sight as coronavirus claims eight more lives

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is continuing to claim greater number of lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last one month, the virus claimed as many as 230 lives from the region proving the second spike of the outbreak much intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality.

In the last month, nearly 15,000 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities including 11,585 cases from the federal capital and 3,400 cases from Rawalpindi district.

It is, however, worth mentioning here that of 230 deaths caused by the illness in the last one month, 104 were reported from ICT and 126 from Rawalpindi district showing the mortality rate is much lower in the federal capital as compared to the district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another 404 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the twin cities taking the tally to 44,300 while the virus claimed another eight lives taking the death toll from the region to 810.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of patients being tested positive has started showing a downward trend in the last three days however people must keep in mind that the outbreak is in its intense phase and it is need of time to follow SOPs religiously to control the spread of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, as many as three patients died of the disease in the federal capital from where another 275 cases have been reported taking tally to 33,695 of which 27,003 patients have recovered while 348 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has jumped to 6344 on Thursday that was 2,595 one month back, on November 10.

On the other hand, another five patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 462. As many as 129 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 10,605 of which 9015 have been discharged after treatment. On Thursday, the number of active cases belonging to Rawalpindi was 1,128.

The number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 79 on Thursday while 1,049 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.