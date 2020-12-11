close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 11, 2020

Sindh post 279 against Balochistan

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 11, 2020

KARACHI: Leaders Sindh posted 279 all out in their first innings against Balochistan in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the KCCA Stadium on Thursday.

Mohammad Taha top-scored with 66. Fahad Iqbal made 65 and Saifullah Bangash chipped in with 38.

Gohar Faiz and Raza-ul-Hasan got three wickets each. In response Balochistan were 15 without loss.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab perished for 202 in their first innings against Southern Punjab. Anas Mahmood hammered 66, while Imran Dogar made 43. Ali Usman grabbed 8-57. Southern Punjab were 98-3 at close.

Latest News

More From Sports