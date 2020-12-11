Sindh post 279 against Balochistan

KARACHI: Leaders Sindh posted 279 all out in their first innings against Balochistan in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the KCCA Stadium on Thursday.

Mohammad Taha top-scored with 66. Fahad Iqbal made 65 and Saifullah Bangash chipped in with 38.

Gohar Faiz and Raza-ul-Hasan got three wickets each. In response Balochistan were 15 without loss.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab perished for 202 in their first innings against Southern Punjab. Anas Mahmood hammered 66, while Imran Dogar made 43. Ali Usman grabbed 8-57. Southern Punjab were 98-3 at close.