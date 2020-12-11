Shan terms Tests against NZ first step on success ladder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Test team member Shan Masood Thursday said that he was seeing the forthcoming Test series against New Zealand as the first step on the ladder leading to the top of ICC ranking as being No 1 would be nothing new for Pakistan.

In a virtual media talk with a group of journalists from New Zealand, Shan said: “Sometime ago we were No 1 Test team in the ICC ranking but now we are struggling at No 7. There was no better chance that came our way against England in Manchester but unfortunately we lost that Test from a winning position. That victory could have given us the much-needed impetus.

“Now our team is in a rebuilding process and has started improving day by day. We have a new captain and fresh faces in the team. Test cricket is more about experience and exposure and this new-look team has shown glimpses of brilliance so I believe it is just a start and from here onward we would go on to improve. Talented team does not deserve 7th position in the ICC Test ranking. New Zealand Tests would be an opportunity to make the team formidable.”

Shan termed next month’s South African tour to Pakistan a major boost to the country’s cricket.

“It is very encouraging to see a major international team coming to Pakistan after 13 years. We need international cricket in Pakistan in a big way to boost cricketers’ morale and help improve overall standard of the country’s cricket. New Zealand, West Indies, and England all have their plans to tour Pakistan next year.”

Shan expressed his sympathies with Khushdil Shah whose father passed away back home.

“Family always comes first. We can realise how difficult is to lose your near and dear ones. In such a difficult time we were not in a position to console him because of quarantine restrictions. May Allah Almighty rest his father’s soul in peace.”

He also took the quarantine period as a blessing in disguise. “We have been busy playing cricket for almost six months.

Though it was tough to stay in quarantine, at the same time it was a blessing in disguise as we needed some rest. A few days of practice in nets would help us get back to the top groove. If given the option, I would prefer to stay in quarantine for another 14 days. We are going out with friends now.”

The opening batsman thanked New Zealand Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board for providing such a good training facility.

“Here we have been provided some excellent facilities for training. We are getting ready to take on a quality pace attack. I am positive to play good game against the hosts. We are eager to show batting prowess that we displayed against England.”