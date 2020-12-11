Army, KRL set up quarter-final clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Defending champions Army and KRL set up quarter-final clash after registering victories in the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Thursday.
Army beat Falcon Company 2-0 and KRL defeated Chaman’s Afghan FC 1-0. Both matches were played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.