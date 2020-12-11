close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

Army, KRL set up quarter-final clash

Sports

KARACHI: Defending champions Army and KRL set up quarter-final clash after registering victories in the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Thursday.

Army beat Falcon Company 2-0 and KRL defeated Chaman’s Afghan FC 1-0. Both matches were played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

