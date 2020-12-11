KP lifts overall trophy as U16 Junior Games conclude

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) claimed overall trophy by securing five gold and as many silver medals in the Under-16 Inter-Provincial Junior Games that concluded here Thursday.

Punjab stood second with two gold and three silver medals while Sindh grabbed third position with one gold and one silver medal.

KP won golds in men’s volleyball, badminton, table tennis, football and squash while silver medals in women’s athletics competitions. In women’s disciplines, KP took silver medals in table tennis, badminton and athletics. Punjab won gold medals in athletics and hockey and silver medals in volleyball, squash. Sindh scooped up golds in women’s table tennis. Azad Kashmir lifted gold in women's volleyball. In women’s badminton, Balochistan secured gold. Punjab clinched gold in women's athletics.