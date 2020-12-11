close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 11, 2020

KP lifts overall trophy as U16 Junior Games conclude

Sports

BR
Bureau report
December 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) claimed overall trophy by securing five gold and as many silver medals in the Under-16 Inter-Provincial Junior Games that concluded here Thursday.

Punjab stood second with two gold and three silver medals while Sindh grabbed third position with one gold and one silver medal.

KP won golds in men’s volleyball, badminton, table tennis, football and squash while silver medals in women’s athletics competitions. In women’s disciplines, KP took silver medals in table tennis, badminton and athletics. Punjab won gold medals in athletics and hockey and silver medals in volleyball, squash. Sindh scooped up golds in women’s table tennis. Azad Kashmir lifted gold in women's volleyball. In women’s badminton, Balochistan secured gold. Punjab clinched gold in women's athletics.

Latest News

More From Sports