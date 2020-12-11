Holders Central Punjab record second successive win

KARACHI: Despite conceding a slender lead, holders Central Punjab defeated Northern by six wickets, their second successive win of the season, on the third day of their seventh round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Thursday.

Central Punjab chased the 166-run target in the 45th over after losing four wickets.

Mohammad Saad remained not out on 50 which featured seven fours. Saad, who faced 81 balls, shared 50 valuable runs for the fifth wicket unbroken stand with Qasim Akram, who chipped in with 23 not out off 53 balls, striking three fours.

Left-arm spinner and skipper Nauman Ali picked all the four wickets that fell for 69 runs, finishing the match with excellent figures of 11-153.

Northern, who had a nine-run lead, resumed their second innings at 77-2 and were skittled out for only 156 in 45.3 overs. Umar Amin fell for 18 after adding only one run to his overnight total. Faizan Riaz lost his wicket for eight after adding five runs to his overnight score. Hammad Azam made 22 off 42 balls, smacking three sixes and one four. Nauman Ali used long handle, hitting 13-ball 22 with two fours and two sixes.

Spinner Ahmad Safi got 4-46, for 6-77 match figures. Hasan Ali claimed 3-30, a haul of 7-78 in the match. Bilawal Iqbal captured 2-36, for 5-127 match figures.

Northern had scored 243 all out in their first innings. In response, Central Punjab had perished for 234.

Central Punjab moved to fourth spot with 76 points, while Northern advanced to 104 points at the summit.

Here at the SBP Ground, Sindh were on the brink of a big defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Having already conceded a huge 185-run lead, Sindh were gasping at 120-5 in 36 overs in their second innings. Saud Shakeel was batting on 50 in which he had hit six fours. And with him at the other end was Hasan Mohsin on two.

Opener Sharjeel Khan hammered another fifty in the match before he fell for 51 which came off 61 balls. The left-hander smashed four fours and three sixes.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 3-40 in 14 overs.

Sindh need 65 runs to avert an innings defeat.

Earlier, in response to Sindh’s first innings total of 229, KP resumed their innings at 260-4 and were all out for 414, securing a huge lead.

Kamran Ghulam, who was batting on 124 on Wednesday, went on to score 166, his career-best. The Dir-born batsman hit 19 fours in his 295-ball excellent knock. He added 129 runs for the fifth wicket association with Rehan Afridi, who scored 87 off 123 balls. Rehan, who was not out on 30 at the end of the second day’s play, smashed eight fours and three sixes.

Tabish Khan (3-104) and Mir Hamza (3-89) were the successful bowlers. Shahnawaz Dhani got 2-100 in 22.5 overs.

Here at National Stadium, Southern Punjab set 395-run target for Balochistan, who were 112-2 in their second innings in 28 overs. Imran Farhat was batting on 63. He hit eight fours from 91 balls. He added 66 runs for the third wicket unbroken stand with Akbar-ur-Rehman, who was batting on 29. Akbar had hit two fours in his 48-ball undefeated knock.

Aamer Yamin, who had taken six wickets in the first innings, got 2-33 in nine overs.

Southern Punjab, who had an 82-run lead, resumed their second innings at 149-2 and were folded for 312 in the 97th over.

Imran Rafiq, who was not out on 60, fell for 97. He hit seven fours and one six in his 217-ball knock. Imran added 118 for the third wicket partnership with Saif Badar, who hit 53 off 77 balls, striking two fours. Mohammad Umair contributed solid 59 off 101 balls, hammering five fours.

Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan got 5-76, for 7-140 match figures. Umaid Asif claimed 3-103, for a match haul of 5-138.