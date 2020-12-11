Cricket boss says SA were ‘too lax’ with England

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa interim board chairman Zak Yacoob said on Thursday he did not want to blame England for the cancellation of their tour but made it clear he felt the decision was unjustified.

“We think our protocols have been very good,” he said. “Any notion that they (England) went away because of anything that was our fault is completely wrong.”

England’s tour was called off on Monday after two members of the touring party initially tested positive for Covid-19.

“Ultimately they were negative,” Yacoob said of follow-up tests which were revealed after the decision had been taken to call off the tour.

Yacoob said he believed CSA had been “too lax with the English and their desire to do things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

He said he did not want to give details but it was reported locally that members of the England party had left their bio-secure environment to play golf on several occasions and also that they had used net facilities at the Newlands ground in Cape Town that were not cleared for use because of Covid-19 restrictions.