Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

Pakistan to invite Chinese experts to improve sports facilities

December 11, 2020

KARACHI: The IPC Ministry will invite Chinese sports experts to improve the facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex ahead of the South Asian Games which the country plans to host next year.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said this during a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at IPC Ministry in Islamabad.

The minister said Pakistan and China can start exchange programmes of athletes and coaches. These initiatives should be incorporated in the CPEC phase-II projects, she added.

