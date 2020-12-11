Redrackx, Avanza join hands

KARACHI: The race for digitisation is heating up in Pakistan and with Covid-19 disrupting the social, economic and political landscape for both the public and private sector, companies in Pakistan are also struggling to evolve and go digital, a statement said on Thursday.

Avanza Solutions, one of the region’s most trusted fintech industry players, has partnered with Redrackx - Pakistan’s first multi-country cloud, it added.

Through this partnership both the organisations are in a position to provide global customers with cloud-ready software solutions across customer relationship and identity management, channel banking, digital banking platform and business automation domains.

Redrackx is the latest venture of REDtone, one of Pakistan’s most reliable telecom service providers, who have stepped into the digital transformation space.

This unique multi-country cloud offering is critical to cloud adoption in Pakistan, which will change the entire digital landscape of the country.

Utilising its existing global presence, they plan to expand their partnerships towards international markets, it added.