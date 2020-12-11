Gerry’s dnata, Virgin Atlantic partner

KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, a joint venture of ground handling services between dnata Dubai and Gerry’s Group Pakistan, on Thursday announces its partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways by becoming the airline’s preferred ground services provider (GSP) for Lahore-London and Islamabad-London-Manchester flight operations in Pakistan, a statement said.

Virgin Atlantic Airways is scheduled to operate this week from Lahore and Islamabad with direct flights to London, it added.

In its extended plans, Manchester route will be opened for direct flights from Islamabad, whereas, Virgin Atlantic Cargo had stepped into Pakistani territory on December 8, 2020. Haris Raza, CEO of Gerry’s dnata, said: “We have a firm commitment to delivering high-quality and safe ground-handling services in Pakistan, which is fundamental to our success in this market.”