Forex reserves rise to $20.40bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $161 million, or 0.78 percent, during the week ended December 4, the central bank said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.402 billion, compared with $20.241 billion in the previous week.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $359 million from multilateral / bilateral sources, including $307 million from the Asian Development Bank, the SBP’s statement said.
After accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP reserves increased $188 million to $13.298 billion, it added. The forex reserves held by the commercial banks fell to $7.103 billion from $7.130 billion.