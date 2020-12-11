close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

Gold rates down Rs750/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs750/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market lowered to Rs110,450/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down by Rs643 to Rs94,693.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $23 to $1,837/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,045.95.

Latest News

More From Business