Gold rates down Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs750/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market lowered to Rs110,450/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down by Rs643 to Rs94,693.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $23 to $1,837/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,045.95.