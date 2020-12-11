Indian threat

Threats from a hostile government in New Delhi come in many forms. According to reports, sources warn that India may be planning for a false flag attack on the Line of Control, or the working border with Pakistan. A false flag attack is normally an attack aimed at pinning blame on another country or party for violent action of some kind. There has recently been an increase in skirmishes over the Line of Control. And this may have led to the apprehension that India is preparing for more such violence in the near future.

India may also need such a mission to distract attention from unrest in its own country, which involves tens of thousands of farmers, human rights activists and trade unionists gathered to protest new laws, under which subsidy and support prices for farmers, in existence for many years, would be removed and the farmers of India forced to compete in the open market. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this will aid progress and the development of new technology. Farmers say it will crush them as huge companies will take over farming and leave them out in the cold without any means to bring in goods to markets at reasonable rates or to ensure that their crops are sold. They will also lose the amount given on the growth of cash crops. And there will be no price set by the government for the purchase of their commodities. The protests have continued since September, and there have been six rounds of talks with no success. Pakistan has strangely enough been brought into the picture, with New Delhi blaming it for supporting the movement which is being held mainly in Punjab.

But it seems the attacks are really coming from India and in unconventional ways. According to an extensively researched document produced by the Brussels-bases EU DisinfoLab, since the mid-2000s India has staged a campaign to spread fake news directed against Pakistan and published in major European papers which are in reality false publications but with names which suggest they are real. The campaign obviously leads to European leaders reading the material and believing it is real. This then leads in turn to attacks on Pakistan as a country which harbours terrorists and on other grounds. The campaign is part of India's intelligence operations against Pakistan. In this attack scenario, a further strike of some kind cannot be ruled out. What needs to be done now is to ensure that any such action is avoided and discouraged via deft diplomacy of the kind that shows Western players that Pakistan is only interested in maintaining peace and ensuring the sanctity of life in Kashmir.