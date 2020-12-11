Learning online

After announcing school closures, the government ordered education institutions to conduct online classes. However, many students do not have the sufficient resources required to attend these classes.

Many students live in remote areas where the internet does not work. Even in some areas of Karachi, which is a mega city, internet connectivity problems are common. The relevant authorities should have a look at this issue and resolve the problems being faced by a majority of students.

Hamna Liaquat

Karachi