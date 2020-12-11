A failed attempt

This refers to the article ‘Privatizing Pakistan Steel’ (Dec 10) by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The writer has beautifully summed up the history of Pak Steel Mills (PSM) and highlighted the factors that were responsible for its sudden closure in 2015. This is unfortunate that in Pakistan, many state-owned enterprises, including Pakistan Steel, badly failed due to politically motivated appointments of non-professional people at senior levels who had no long-term vision.

At the end, it is the country which suffers. Also, thousands of employees and their families will face acute financial difficulties purely because of unwise decisions and incompetency on part of all governments that didn’t do anything to fix the institution when they were in power. The PTI government should learn from the mistakes of the previous governments and ensure complete transparency in the privatisation process of Pakistan Steel while engaging competent professionals at all stages of decision-making. Pakistan Steel is the backbone of the country and will play a vital role in uplifting the economy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabads