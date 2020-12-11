10 more dead, another 1,559 test positive in Sindh

Ten more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,559 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,109 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 12,703 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,559 people, or 12.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,113,046 tests, which have resulted in 191,246 positive cases, which means that over nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 23,533 patients are currently under treatment: 22,627 in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 891 at hospitals, while 777 patients are in critical condition, of whom 94 are on life support.

He added that 1,112 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 164,604, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 86.1 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,559 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,262 (or 81 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 383 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 320 from District Korangi, 287 from District South, 170 from District Central, 64 from District West and 38 from District Malir.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 77 new cases, Thatta 29, Sukkur 17, Ghotki 14, Larkana 13, Matiari 10, Mirpurkhas and Dadu nine each, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot eight each, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kambar seven each, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Sujawal five, Badin four, Jamshoro three, Tando Mohammad Khan two, and Kashmore and Tando Allahyar one each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus.