Fri Dec 11, 2020
AFP
December 11, 2020

Thai protesters seek UN help

World

AFP
December 11, 2020

BANGKOK: Thai democracy activists rallied at the UN’s Bangkok office on Thursday and asked the body to pressure the kingdom into repealing royal defamation laws they say are being used to suppress their movement.

Twentythree leaders are facing charges under the legislation for headlining demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy and more scrutiny of the royal family’s financial arrangements. The kingdom’s lese majeste laws shield the super wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the royal family from criticism, with anyone convicted facing between three to 15 years in prison.

