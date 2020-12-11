Govt, separatists to form Yemen cabinet

RIYADH: Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists will form a cabinet within a week as part of a Saudi-sponsored power sharing agreement, a Riyadh-led coalition said on Thursday, after a series of delays.

The so-called Riyadh Agreement which was struck late last year was designed to mend a rift between the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government, both technically allies in the war against Huthi rebels who have seized much of Yemen’s north.

But the deal has repeatedly stalled, further complicating the long and wider conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government and the Iran-backed Huthis who control the capital Sanaa.

"Consensus has been reached on the formation of the Yemeni government, comprised of 24 ministers, including ministers from the Southern Transitional Council and political components in Yemen," said a coalition source, according to a report carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The cabinet would be announced immediately after a military reorganisation is completed "within a week", the source said. The reorganisation would see armed forces from both sides separated and withdrawn from the southern port city of Aden and the flashpoint province of Abyan, the source added.