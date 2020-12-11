‘Ukraine, Russia discuss troop withdrawal’

KIEV: Ukraine has entered into talks with Russia and Kremlin-backed separatists over a new troop withdrawal and prisoner swap in Ukraine’s war-torn east, Kiev said on Thursday.

The announcement came a year after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a series of measures to relaunch a stalled peace process during talks in Paris brokered by Germany and France.

On Thursday, Zelensky’s spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel said Kiev would like to stage a new prisoner swap by year’s end. Speaking to AFP, Mendel said Kiev had submitted a list of names for a new swap to negotiators but Russian-backed separatists had not done the same so far.