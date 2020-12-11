Morocco to recognise Israel

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to recognise Israel in a diplomatic breakthrough that also sees Washington backing Moroccan rule over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Trump tweeted that "Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations - a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!" The White House said Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI spoke by phone and the Moroccan leader said he was agreeing "to resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability."

The US president also "recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory," the White House said in a statement.

Trump -- due to leave office on January 20, despite unprecedented and so far failed attempts to overturn the US election result -- has racked up historic advances in bringing Israel and Arab states together. Morocco joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in the White House’s "Abraham Accords" initiative.