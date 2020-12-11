23 corona patients die, 446 new cases

LAHORE: Around 23 COVID19 patients died and another 446 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by P&SH Dept on Thursday. The death toll reached 3,265 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 125,250 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,405 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,130,747 in province.