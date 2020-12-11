Cambridge to run two exam series

LAHORE: Cambridge International announced on Thursday that it will be running its two exam series in June and November next year.

Recognising the challenges many schools in Pakistan and around the world continue to face due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has published details of a range of measures it is putting in place to help schools and students make a success of the June 2021 exam series.

According to a press release, the June exam series will run as planned in May and June 2021, but schools will have the opportunity to request exemptions from some exam papers, such as science practicals and language speaking tests, if teaching and assessment time has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Cambridge International has also published adjustments to its assessment criteria for a number of syllabuses, which schools can apply for, where it will make it safer for students to complete their qualifications. For example, where a student might have previously had to visit a physical location, or perform in front of a live audience as part of their final assessment, they will be able to do these tasks online or submit recordings. Christine Özden, Chief Executive, Cambridge International, said: “We know that the pandemic has caused many challenges for our schools, but we are doing everything we can to support them.

“We are planning to run our exam series in June and November next year as we believe exams remain the fairest and most reliable way to assess student achievement and the majority of our schools have told us that they want to run exams.” Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, at Cambridge International, said: “We consulted with Cambridge International schools in Pakistan, the government of Pakistan and indeed our schools around the world to inform our decisions about our May/June 2021 exam series and to develop a range of support measures.

These measures will help students in Pakistan and around the world to achieve their qualifications next year and move ahead with their future plans.”

For students who may face exceptional circumstances or illness preventing them from sitting an exam paper, Cambridge International can give assessed grades, under its special consideration policy, provided they have completed most exam papers for a syllabus.