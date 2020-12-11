MPA granted pre-arrest bail in AC torture case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to a PML-N MPA in a case pertaining to inflicting torture on Pakpattan AC.

Mian Naveed Ali — MPA from PP-192, Pakpattan-II — was booked by police station City along with his father Mian Ahmed Ali and six others in November on charges of abusing and kidnapping AC Khawar Bashir who raided a marquee and imposed Rs50,000 fine on it for violation of law. The petitioner pleaded that AC Khawar illegally raided the marriage ceremony and harassed him. He denied the allegations that he slapped and tortured him. The high court granted interim bail till December 24 and directed Naveed to submit a surety bond worth Rs100,000. The court summoned police record regarding the case.

Earlier this month, an additional district and sessions court in Pakpattan dismissed Naveed’s bail petition. The incident drew sharp criticism, especially by All Pakistan Provincial Civil Services Association (APPCSA) and the PMS Officers Association who demanded immediate arrest of the politician. Later, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice and sought a report from the Sahiwal RPO.