close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

PU officials transferred over fake degrees issue

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

LAHORE:In the wake of recent LLB fake degree scam and subsequent verification of the fake degrees, Punjab University on Thursday transferred a number of officials from its examination department. Assistant Controller Parshant Singh, who was suspended along with other officials and facing inquiry under PEEDA Act, has been replaced by Faheem Aizaz, Assistant Registrar, VC Office. Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Assistant Registrar, Directorate of Students Affairs has been transferred and posted as Assistant Registrar, VC Office, in place of Faheem Aizaz. Muhammad Javed, Deputy Controller Exams Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Students Affairs while Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, Deputy Registrar, VC Office, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Students Affairs.

Latest News

More From Lahore