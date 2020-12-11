PU officials transferred over fake degrees issue

LAHORE:In the wake of recent LLB fake degree scam and subsequent verification of the fake degrees, Punjab University on Thursday transferred a number of officials from its examination department. Assistant Controller Parshant Singh, who was suspended along with other officials and facing inquiry under PEEDA Act, has been replaced by Faheem Aizaz, Assistant Registrar, VC Office. Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Assistant Registrar, Directorate of Students Affairs has been transferred and posted as Assistant Registrar, VC Office, in place of Faheem Aizaz. Muhammad Javed, Deputy Controller Exams Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Students Affairs while Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, Deputy Registrar, VC Office, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Students Affairs.