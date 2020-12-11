Education dept to digitise retirement system

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Thursday presided over a meeting on digitisation of retirement process of the department’s employees.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the department would make the entire retirement system online to facilitate the teachers.

Dr Murad Raas said that with the implementation of this system, teachers would not have to pay a single penny of bribe and added all stages of teacher retirement process would be free of corruption. He further said that the previous governments never took any step to make life easier for teachers.

online classes: Punjab University announced starting online classes for newly-admitted students from 14 December. A PU spokesperson said that as per the schedule, the first semester classes of BS and Masters would start online from 14 December.

He said that classes for students of annual system would also begin online from 14 December and added other semester classes were already being conducted online because of the closure of campuses.

PhD: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to four of its students. Wajeeha Hameed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis. Zulfiqar Ali in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis. Abdullah Kelani in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis and Nabeila Akbar in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis.