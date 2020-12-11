Minister questions high rates despite sugar availability

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday again expressed displeasure over sugar sale at higher rates in Lahore and different parts of the province despite the local sugar has arrived in markets and ex-mill price also reduced.

The minister while chairing a meeting of the taskforce on price control to review the availability, prices and monitoring of essential items, observed that the administration failed to deliver while instructions were issued to mend their ways many times. However, the provincial and district administrations have given deaf ear to the minister instructions. He reprimanded the administration adding that the officials should mend its ways as enough discussions had already held. The administration is also responsible and the performance report will be forwarded to the chief minister’s office, he added.

The minister questioned about the sale of sugar at an exorbitant rate despite the availability of local sugar in the market and cut in the ex-mill rate. The administration should explain the situation, he said and directed that sugar prices should be in accordance with the ex-mill rate. The impassiveness of the administration with regard to implementation of notified prices is deplorable as hoarders and profiteers are the enemy of humanity and deserve no leniency, the minister deplored. Aslam Iqbal directed continuous monitoring of sugar and other essential items. The meeting decided to speed up crackdown on illegal profiteers. The meeting was told that 45,000 complaints had been lodged about inflation at Qeemat App Punjab and more than 44,000 had been resolved. Cane Commissioner and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.

Siraj: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has demanded the government display serious attitude towards resolving the basic issues facing the nation.

Addressing a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the political leadership should sit together to bring reforms in election system and working of other state institutions and to resolve the basis problems of the masses. He alleged that the government could not establish a system for across the board accountability and failed to bring reforms in health, education, justice and police sectors.

He said that issues of lawlessness, corruption, inflation and unemployment plagued the country and new generation did not see their safe future in Pakistan. He warned that instability in Pakistan was providing undue advantage to India which was already engaged in propaganda against the country through its fake organisations all over the world. The report of the Brussels-based organisation had badly exposed India all over the world, he said, adding now the government must break silence and answer India in its own language. Siraj vowed to continue struggle for the people's rights. He said the JI would put the country on the path of development if voted to power.