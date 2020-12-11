Germany drops probe against ex-Nazi camp guard in US

BERLIN: Germany has dropped a probe into a former Nazi guard who was slated to become "possibly the last" suspect deported from the US for alleged complicity in the Holocaust, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, had been accused of aiding and abetting the killing of prisoners as a guard at two concentration camps in northern Germany, in particular by overseeing a brutal evacuation march.

A court in March ordered his deportation from the US, where he has been living since 1959. Berger had admitted guarding prisoners in the camps, which were part of the infamous Neuengamme network, but said he had not observed any mistreatment or overseen an evacuation.