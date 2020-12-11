‘Ukraine, Russia discuss troop withdrawal’

KIEV: Ukraine has entered into talks with Russia and Kremlin-backed separatists over a new troop withdrawal and prisoner swap in Ukraine’s war-torn east, Kiev said on Thursday.

The announcement came a year after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a series of measures to relaunch a stalled peace process during talks in Paris brokered by Germany and France.

On Thursday, Zelensky’s spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel said Kiev would like to stage a new prisoner swap by year’s end. Speaking to AFP, Mendel said Kiev had submitted a list of names for a new swap to negotiators but Russian-backed separatists had not done the same so far.

"We are doing everything we can," she said. Zelensky has also discussed the subject with the leaders of Germany and France, as well as with Putin, Mendel added. Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula.