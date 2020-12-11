close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
AFP
December 11, 2020

Sudan cancels passports issued to foreigners

World

AFP
December 11, 2020

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s interim authorities have cancelled more than 3,500 passports issued to foreign residents by the government of ousted president Omar-al-Bashir, the interior ministry announced on Thursday.

Sudanese media reported that the great majority of those affected were citizens of Arab countries, particularly Syria, who had paid Bashir aides a going rate of 10,000 dollars a head to obtain citizenship.

