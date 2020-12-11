UK to begin virus tests for children after infection spike; Spain virus deaths top 45,000 in March-May: Wealth of US billionaires soar during pandemic

MADRID: More than 45,000 people died of Covid-19 in Spain between March and May, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, giving a figure that exceeds the official toll by 18,000.

According to the INE, a total of 45,684 people died within that period, of which 32,652 were certified as having the virus, while another 13,032 died "of suspected (Covid), showing symptoms compatible with the illness".

Figures released by the health ministry on June 1 put the total number of deaths from Covid-19 at 27,127 but the INE figure suggests an extra 18,557 people died between March and May.

Adding the INE figures to the official number of deaths would push the number of people who have died of the virus in Spain’s to more than 65,500.

The INE figure reinforces the widespread suspicion that during the first wave of the pandemic, when hospitals and funeral homes were completely overwhelmed, many cases were not counted as part of the official coronavirus death toll.

"What difference would it make to give a figure that is a bit higher or lower when we’re talking about 28,000 victims? Does it change anything?" wondered Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s head of emergencies in an interview with El Pais newspaper in early July, referring to the death toll.

Meanwhile, America’s billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than $1 trillion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study Wednesday, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich.

The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the United States soared from $2.95 trillion on March 18 to $4.01 trillion on Monday, said the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF).

"Never before has America seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands," said Frank Clemente, ATF’s executive director, noting that the gain exceeds a relief package being considered by Congress.

"Their pandemic profits are so immense that America’s billionaires could pay for a major Covid relief bill and still not lose a dime of their pre-virus riches," he added. In a related development, the British government said on Thursday that it would begin offering coronavirus tests for children aged 11-18 in the worst-affected parts of London and southeast England to try to cut a rise in infections.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "particularly concerned" about a spike in cases in London, and parts of the counties of Kent and Essex that border the British capital. He told a news conference that the data showed the biggest jump among children of secondary school age, which could have a knock-on effect in older people in the weeks to come.

"We need to take targeted action immediately," he told reporters. Month-long coronavirus restrictions were eased across England earlier this month, but unlike during the three-month UK-wide lockdown in late March, schools remained open. Mobile testing units will be sent to the affected areas to test children, whether or not they have symptoms of Covid-19.

"I urge everybody involved to get a test," said Hancock. A further 516 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded in Britain on Thursday, taking the overall toll to more than 63,000 from nearly 1.8 million cases.