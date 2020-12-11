Two coalition convoys hit in Iraq

BAGHDAD: Two convoys transporting logistical equipment for the US-led coalition were targeted with roadside bombs on Thursday, security sources said, with a shadowy pro-Iran group claiming responsibility for both attacks.

They mark the first time coalition convoys have been hit by improvised explosive devices since mid-October, when pro-Iran factions announced they would indefinitely stop targeting Western installations, including such convoys.

Early on Thursday, one convoy was hit in the southern province of Muthanna after it had crossed into Iraq from Kuwait, two security sources and one businessman with knowledge of the cargo told AFP.

The second was struck later on in the Latifiya region on the outskirts of Baghdad, another security source said. In recent weeks, only one other attack on November 18 saw a volley of rockets slam into the US embassy and various parts of the Iraqi capital.

The truce had otherwise put an end to a year of rocket and roadside bomb attacks on foreign military and diplomatic sites in Iraq, with the US embassy in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone as a main target.