France fines Google, Amazon 135 million euros

PARIS: France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog slapped 135 million euros in fines on US tech titans Google and Amazon for placing advertising cookies on users’ computers without consent.

The 100-million-euro fine against Google is the largest sanction the regulator has ever imposed, which it justified by the fact 90 percent of French internet users use the firm’s search engine. CNIL said the fines were "for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information."

A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user’s computer browser that allows websites to identify users and remember their previous activity. They are important for providing targeted advertising as well as improving user experience on websites.

The CNIL said when a user visited the website google.fr, several cookies used for advertising purposes were automatically placed on his or her computer, without any action required on the user’s part.