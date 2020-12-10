Pak scientist gets international recognition

ISLAMABAD: The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has selected Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq for an advanced scientific research project.

Sadiq is being lauded for her successful research in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education.

According to a report by a local daily, Sadiq developed a solution for Business Information Systems to process information more effectively. Her work will significantly improve business process management, governance, risk and compliance data.

Sadiq is currently working at the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering in Queensland, Australia.