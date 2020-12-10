Maryam to hold rallies in Lahore today

LAHORE: As part of her mass mobilization campaign with regard to the PDM’s upcoming gathering in Lahore, PML-N Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will hold public rallies and corner meetings in various parts of the city here on Thursday (today).

Maryam said that she will herself invite citizens to attend the PDM’s rally for Sunday (Dec 13) at Minar-e-Pakistan. Party sources said that before leaving for her mass mobilization campaign, she will convene a meeting of PML-N Lahore division to finalize arrangements for the PDM gathering. PML-N parliamentarians, ticket-holders and local leaders from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will attend. According to party sources, arrangements and strategy of PML-N for the gathering will be finalized in the meeting and special assignments will be given to different leaders.