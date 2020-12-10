AG announces programme of election of members to PBC

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General (AG) for Pakistan Khalid Javed has announced the programme of election of members to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) for its next term of 5 years.

The AG is Returning Officer (RO) for the said election. As per programme, the letters of proposal/nomination papers would be delivered in the office of the Returning Officer by 12-12-2020 before 200: pm.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 20-12-2020. The date, by which a candidate may withdraw his nomination paper, has been fixed as 23-12-2020. The polling will take place on 31-12-2020 and the result of election would be declared on 05-01-2021.

The office of the Returning Officer shall be the office of the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Building, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

According to a press release, issued here Wednesday by Muhammad Arsahd, Secretary Pakistan Bar Council, the forms of nomination papers can be obtained from the office of the PBC, Islamabad, offices of the provincial bar councils or may be downloaded from Website (www.pakistanbarcouncil.org) of the Pakistan Bar Council.