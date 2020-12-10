close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiris in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on early Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tiken area of the district. One person was also injured during the CASO. Meanwhile, an elderly man was deliberately hit by a vehicle of the Indian Army in Malpora area of Kulgam district.

