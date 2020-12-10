NAB not pursuing sales, income tax cases: Javed

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday dispel the impression that the businessmen were perturbed with the NAB actions, saying that NAB had great regard for the valuable services of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country.

“It is only rumours that the business community is allegedly perturbed due to NAB actions, which are not correct as 1,240 references have been filed by NAB in the respected accountability courts in various parts of the country and not a single reference against any cotton ginner has been filed, which negates the propaganda against NAB,” he said, while in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, led by Dr Jassu Mal.T Leemani, Chairman Cotton Ginners Association, Sohail Mahmood, ex-chairman, Muhammad Ishaq, Executive Member, Alamdar Hussain, Muhammad Ayub and Azal Abbas at NAB Headquarters.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was not pursuing the sales and income tax related cases of the business community and had transferred all such cases to sales tax and income tax to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law.

He said that the notices, issued by NAB Multan and NAB Sukkur to some of the owners of Pakistan cotton ginners’ factories, are being held in abeyance. In the light of the above position, NAB chairman will himself examine the cases as per law.

He said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country. “A prosperous business community makes prosperous Pakistan,” he said. He said that NAB was performing its national duties as per law and strongly believed in self-respect of every person as NAB is a people friendly institution.

The NAB chairman said that business community is the backbone of the country and NAB accords high priority to resolve the issues of the business community by establishing special complaints cells at NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB.

He said that NAB had established last year a special desk, headed by a director, at NAB Headquarters to address business community’s issues. “NAB is trying its utmost efforts to address problems of the business community as per law,” he said.

Dr Jassu Mal.T Leemani thanked NAB chairman for resolving the issues of the business community and expressed confidence over NAB. He appreciated the remarkable efforts of NAB for eradication of corruption under the dynamic leadership of NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for making Pakistan corruption free. Dr Jassu Mal.T Leemani, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Pakistan Flour Mills assured all out support to NAB in eradication of corruption from the country.