Pakistan briefs world capitals on India’s evil designs today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be taking world capitals into confidence about the operational status at its borders with India, including the Line of Control (LoC), and its anti-terror actions.

It would be a major step in the wake of Indian clandestine designs, which have been detected by Pakistan’s agencies, to undertake a false-flag operation to malign Pakistan. Well-placed sources said on Wednesday that Pakistan had already consigned a comprehensive dossier about Indian evil designs to the Secretary-General United Nations (SGUN) and other countries.

The dossier has become a source of ringing alarming bells in the United Nations headquarters and other capitals. They have expressed concern about the development and Indian nefarious plans.

The sources pointed out that the foreign missions in Islamabad are being briefed on the operational status at its borders, including the LOC, with India, and its steps to eliminate terror. The briefing would be conducted at the high echelon tomorrow (Friday) in Islamabad.

The briefing is likely to include details of the “regional environment and own narrative”, besides an operational update on the situation at the LoC and western borders. The briefing will establish that that Pakistan is a victim of terror and ceasefire violations by India. New Delhi has been hatching intrigues to destabilize Pakistan through use of money and its agents in Pakistan. Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) to the UN handed over the dossier to World Body Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently, accusing India of fueling terrorism in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major General Babur Iftikhar released the dossier titled “India’s state sponsorship of terrorism”, with evidentiary proofs about the Indian government and its intelligence agencies, which are funding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and armed separatist groups that conducted attacks on Pakistani soil in Balochistan, the sources added.