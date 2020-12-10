Anti-farmer reforms: Sikh community takes out rally against Indian govt

NANKANA SAHIB: The Sikh community on Tuesday night took out a rally to express solidarity with the Indian farmers.

The rally started from the Gurdwara Janamasthan and concluded at the Gurdwara Tambu Sahib. The protesters chanted slogans against the Indian government for introducing anti-farmer reforms and killings Sikhs in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjabi Sikh chairman Sanghat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee secretary general Sardar Ameer Singh and others said that the Indian government was exploiting the rights of the Indian Sikh farmers.

They said that the protest would continue across the world till the Indian government withdraws anti-farmer reforms. The representatives of the Christian community were also present in the protest rally.