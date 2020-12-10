Main accused in ASI Bilal murder arrested

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police finally arrested the main accused involved in the brutal murder in ASI Billal Wasan.

According to SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi three unidentified accused were nominated in the murder FIR, The police earlier managed to arrest Faraz Rajpout and Syed Saqlin Shah, while third accused Zahid Rajput was arrested on Wednesday following a raid.

He said that Khairpur Police had also arrested some facilitators who were being investigated. He said that IGP Sindh also setup joint investigating team lead by DIGP Irfan Baloch to look into the high profile murder. A couple of days ago ASI Bilal Wasanâ€™s charred remains were recovered from a burnt vehicle.