Saudi Arabia to distribute 22,550 winter kits in KP

PESHAWAR: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 22,550 winter kits among poor and deserving people living in Chitral, Swat and Shangla districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said the KSRelief is carrying out the project with the collaboration of National Disaster Management Authority, KP government and a distribution partner, Ehsar Foundation.

Each package comprises two quilts, shawls for men and women, nine pairs of socks, and ladies and gents’ warmers for needy families living in the colder regions. The 1,258,164 dollars project would benefit 135,300 individuals.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSRelief to assist the needy families living in the coldest areas in north of Pakistan.