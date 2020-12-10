IGP orders making mask part of police uniform

LAHORE: IGP Inam Ghani has issued ordered that mask must be the part of the police uniform during duty.

The decision has been taken after the news of violation of Covid-19 SOPs and rising number of positive cases in the provincial police force. Additional IG Finance and Welfare in a letter to all the police formations expressed sorry over noncompliance of SOPs. He said wearing mask must be made part of the police uniform during duty. The IGP said easy availability of masks and sanitisers must be made available in every police office.

SEVEN DIE: At least seven people died and 863 were injured in 802 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. About 519 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 344 minor injured were treated at the incident site.