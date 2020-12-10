PHA launches tree plantation campaign

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to make the provincial capital green and vibrant in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every citizen should take an active part in the urban tree planting campaign, said PHA DG Jawad Qureshi here Wednesday.

MPA Nazir Chohan and PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi planted saplings in Ideal Park, Township under the Clean and Green Lahore campaign. The MPA said it was possible to eradicate environmental pollution only through tree planting. The MPA congratulated PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and his entire team and appealed to the citizens to take part in the campaign.