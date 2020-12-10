Seminar speakers want steps to end gender-based violence

MARDAN: The speakers at a daylong seminar here on Wednesday said that Islam has given great respect and dignity to women and it was the need of the hour to eliminate gender-based violence from the society. The seminar titled “Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” was arranged by STEP, a non-government organization.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zahir Shah Toru, former district nazim Himayatullah Mayar, Maulana Ghulam Nabi, Ashraf Shaheen chairman, STEP, Mohammad Ismail Khan, executive director, STEP, Robina Yasmeen, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Aqila Sumbal, Malik Najeeb, Nazia Shah, Riaz Mayar, Bakhat Mohammad, Amir Shoaib and others participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said that the UN had launched a campaign to end violence against women by 2030. They said that violence against women can fit into several broad categories. It included violence carried out by individuals as well as states, they added.

The speakers said that some of the forms of violence perpetrated by individuals were rape, domestic violence, sexual harassment, acid-throwing, reproductive coercion, female infanticide, prenatal sex selection, obstetric violence, online gender-based violence and mob violence; as well as harmful customary or traditional practices such as honour killings, female genital mutilation, marriage by abduction and forced marriage.

Nazia Shah added that threats were made against woman political activists and women working for the rights of women. The speaker added that the incidents of children sexual abuse and killing had also increased. She added that it was need of the hour to change our attitudes. She added that first of all we should change our own attitude and start from our house.

Former district nazim Himayatullah Mayar said that there were several laws for the protection of women but the main issue was implementation of these laws. He added that the main reason for the gender-based violence was lack of education. He added that district government constructed building for Darul Aman and established women resource centre.

Himayatullah Mayar appreciated Pakistan People’s Party and said that when they came into power they worked for the protection of women. He added that the 1973 constitution also gave protection to the women. MPA Zahir Shah Toru said that he would raise voice for the protection of women on the assembly floor.