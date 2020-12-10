Toshakhana case: Record of auctions of Toshakhana articles sought

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday sought five-year record of auctions held for the sale of Toshakhana articles

The chief justice directed a federal law officer to submit the record by January.The CJ had on 17 November suspended the notification of the auction, which was scheduled for 25 November.

A citizen through a writ petition had questioned the governmentâ€™s decision of allowing the officers of the government and armed forces only to participate in the auction. The petitioner through his counsel argued that the process for the auction was sheer discriminatory and unlawful.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned process and order the government to also allow common citizens to participate in the auction.

Staying the auction, Chief Justice Khan had observed that prima facie the process was in viola-tion of Article 25 of the Constitution which envis-aged equality of the citiz-ens. He had remarked that the non-transparency was evident at the first step of the auction process.