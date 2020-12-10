Non-release of five months salaries: Nadra, FIA employees warn of strike at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Data entry operators hired on the contract basis for Nadra and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offices at the Torkham border have threatened to go on a strike if their five-month salaries were not released.

An employee told The News on the condition of anonymity that they had not received salaries for the last five months. He said they had been told that the salaries were not released due non-availability of funds allocated for the contractual employees.

The employee said they were performing 12 hours-long duty at Torkham border. “We attend the office daily while some of us perform duties at Torkham border crossing as well, but the government officials are not releasing our arrears,” he lamented.

He said that 11 employees were deployed at the Torkham Nadra office while 41 others performed duty at the offices of the FIA and all of them were awaiting salaries. The employee said they commute for 15 to 20 kilometres daily to reach the duty stations at Torkham.

He said most of them had poor family backgrounds, who borrowed money to buy food for families, adding they would go on a strike if their salaries were not released within in a week. The employee said they register the data of thousands of passengers who cross the Torkham border daily, which could be disturbed if the employees go on strike.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir said he was in contact with the Finance Department to resolve the issue. He hoped the salaries would be released to the employees within a week.