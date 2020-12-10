Practical steps taken to protect human rights: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has given the eternal message of human rights for the humanity and ‘our religion Islam is a torchbearer of safeguarding the rights of all the human beings.’

The CM on the occasion of International Day of Human Rights said that every citizen enjoys equal rights in Pakistan. He said that disrespect of human rights destroyed societies morally and socially. He said people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been fighting for their fundamental rights for the last so many years.

The Hindu supremacist Modi regime has violated all the human rights in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said and stressed the international community to take notice of human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Provision of basic human rights is the hallmark of a civilised society. Safeguarding basic human rights of the citizens is the top priority of the state and the Punjab government has taken practical measures in this regard. Eradication of forced labour, religious freedom and provision of indiscriminate justice to all is the main initiative of the Punjab government for this purpose. Today we must reaffirm our commitment to protect the human rights of every citizen,” he added.