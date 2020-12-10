Resignations only on media: Fawad

By News report

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that he had a conversation with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who maintained that NA Secretariat had not received any resignation from the opposition. He said that issue of resignation is just on the media. He said what Fazlur Rehman and Maryam wanted could not happen. He said that meetings and rally are solution to any problem as the issues should be resolved wisely.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the opposition is doing drama over resignations as Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif would have resigned first if the PDM leaders were serious.

The provincial minister talked to media and said rejected people are blaming the government for being selected. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) is now limited only to interior Punjab, Gujranwala and Lahore division Fayyaz Chohan said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the Gilgit-Baltistan election which was declared transparent also by the European Union analysts. “The opposition always levels allegations of rigging whenever it loses,” the minister added.

Fayyaz Chohan said the opposition’s slogan is ‘We have come out to save our fathers, support us’. The primary agenda of the opposition leaders is to save themselves and their families despite the corruption they committed, he remarked.

Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, public-welfare projects worth billions of rupees have been started in Punjab.

In a statement, she said the government is serving the masses whereas opposition is spreading corona. The people of Pakistan are now aware of the corrupt politicians. The situation is critical but the PDM is playing with the lives of the people by holding public meetings, she added.

She said it is time to fight coronavirus but the opposition is unable to understand the severity of the situation. She said 613 confirmed cases have been reported and 24 patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours and a total of 3,242 patients have died in the province.